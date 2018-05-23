'I'll Be Signing Something Soon': Young Spurs Star Reassures Fans in Promise to Sign New Contract

Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths has eased concerns that he could depart north London by assuring fans that he will be ‘signing something soon.’

The 17-year-old has apparently attracted the interest of Barcelona and Celtic, having hit 23 goals in just 18 appearances for his side in the Under-18 Premier League this season, but, as reported by Football.London, the young striker says he is likely to pen fresh terms with Spurs.

BREAKING: Our sources tell us that Tottenham Hotspur academy player Reo Griffiths is close to signing a professional contract offered by the club. #THFC — The 4th Official (@Official_T4O) May 17, 2018

RB Leipzig have also been linked with the forward, but Griffiths has taken to his Instagram account to reassure Tottenham fans that he is going nowhere.

During a live video in which he appeared on the social media platform, one user asked the forward to “sign a pro contract”, to which Griffiths responded: “I’ll be signing something soon, mate. Don’t you worry about that.”

Should the striking starlet prove true to his word, he would add to a recent string of Spurs stars who have committed their future to the club at the back end of the season. Kyle Walker-Peters, Harry Winks, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Davinson Sanchez have recently extended their contracts in north London.

Griffiths’ signature would be another boost to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and his plans ahead of next season, with the Argentine coach himself said to be close to extending his own contract.

The progress of that deal is said to partly hinge on the negotiation of corresponding deals for his coaching staff, though it is believed that those talks are also advancing well.

The boundaries of the club’s notoriously tight wage structure are expected to be expanded in the near future, with top-performing stars such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Heung-Min Son, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Kieran Trippier and Hugo Lloris all set to be rewarded with improved terms.

Other first team stars, namely Mousa Dembele and Toby Alderweireld, are however proving tougher to negotiate with, with the two Belgian stars’ contracts due to expire next summer, making it possible that both could depart the club in the next few months, rather than be lost for free next year.