Liverpool Fans Furious as Gareth Southgate Chooses Harry Kane as Captain Over Jordan Henderson

Ahead of the World Cup this summer, Gareth Southgate named Tottenham striker Harry Kane as his captain for the tournament, much to the frustration of some fans.





Several Liverpool supporters have taken to Twitter to vent their anger about the decision, believing that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was most deserving of the same role for the national side.

FA confirm Harry Kane will captain England at the World Cup finals in Russia. Southgate: "He has belief & high standards & it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time." — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 22, 2018

Since Southgate took over as manager of the national team, he has regularly swapped between Kane and Henderson as captain, but has now settled on a permanent leader for the tournament this summer.

Southgate, when explaining why Harry Kane deserves to be captain, said (via the Guardian): "He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day."

One reported factor for Southgate's decision was the fact that Harry Kane is able to join up with the squad immediately for training, whereas Jordan Henderson is unable to, as a result of his side being set to compete in the Champions League final this Saturday against Real Madrid.

Many fans were quick to make jokes at Harry Kane's expense, after the striker appealed for the Premier League to credit him with a goal scored by his side against Stoke City. His wish was eventually granted, but many fans are still not convinced by Kane's claims.

Kane will take the armband as England kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia, before meeting Panama and Belgium in Group G. Regardless of who is captain, every player in Southgate's squad will be desperate to make it deep into this tournament.