Liverpool Fans Furious as Gareth Southgate Chooses Harry Kane as Captain Over Jordan Henderson

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Ahead of the World Cup this summer, Gareth Southgate named Tottenham striker Harry Kane as his captain for the tournament, much to the frustration of some fans.


Several Liverpool supporters have taken to Twitter to vent their anger about the decision, believing that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was most deserving of the same role for the national side.

Since Southgate took over as manager of the national team, he has regularly swapped between Kane and Henderson as captain, but has now settled on a permanent leader for the tournament this summer.

Southgate, when explaining why Harry Kane deserves to be captain, said (via the Guardian): "He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day."

One reported factor for Southgate's decision was the fact that Harry Kane is able to join up with the squad immediately for training, whereas Jordan Henderson is unable to, as a result of his side being set to compete in the Champions League final this Saturday against Real Madrid.

Many fans were quick to make jokes at Harry Kane's expense, after the striker appealed for the Premier League to credit him with a goal scored by his side against Stoke City. His wish was eventually granted, but many fans are still not convinced by Kane's claims.

Kane will take the armband as England kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia, before meeting Panama and Belgium in Group G. Regardless of who is captain, every player in Southgate's squad will be desperate to make it deep into this tournament.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)