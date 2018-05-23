Liverpool Star Set for Medical Next Week After Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Emre Can is set to have a medical at Juventus next week after months of speculation.

If the German can prove his fitness for Liverpool's Champions League final this Saturday, it will almost certainly be the last game he plays for Jurgen Klopp's side.

With contract talks at Liverpool not materialising at the beginning of the year, interest from the Italian giants was always going to be an option for the German international.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

According to Italian paper Tuttosport, via the Daily Mail, Can will have is Juventus medical just days after Liverpool play Real Madrid in Kiev.

When Klopp was asked about Can's future and the contract situation, he said: "No clue. [That's] not important in the moment, to be honest. In this moment, he is 100 per cent here and that is the only thing I'm interested in. Anything else, I really have no idea but that's not important to me at the moment."

Though the German midfielder may be heading for Turin this summer, it still hasn't deterred Klopp from possibly playing Can on one of the biggest nights in Liverpool's recent history.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I didn't think it was possible that he could do what he did today and do what he did in Marbella," he told reporters. "That is really positive but we have to wait again. It is really nice to have him back in the group. He is really desperate."

With Can getting back to full fitness, it doesn't only mean he could feature in the Champions League final, it also means he'll finally be able to make his move over to Italy this summer.