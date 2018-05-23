New Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Plotting Loan Move for Liverpool Starlet

Newly-appointed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is already looking to make the most of his Liverpool connections, with a loan move for youngster Ben Woodburn being lined up.

Woodburn is one of Liverpool's most promising young talents, and with Jurgen Klopp having already told Gerrard he would help where he could with loan moves, The Express is reporting that Woodburn could be on his way to Glasgow.

The Welshman, who is Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer, is believed to be Rangers' main target from Gerrard's former club, but it's also reported that Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent are on the Scottish club's radar. Wilson spent last season on loan at Hull City, and it appears that first team appearances would once again be limited in the 18/19 season.

Rangers' targets aren't only limited to Merseyside clubs though, with Brighton's Conor Goldson remaining a target. The young centre back appears to be low in the pecking order at the south coast club. Gerrard has however ruled out a move for former teammate Martin Skrtel who was rumoured to be on Rangers' wanted list.

Whilst Woodburn could well be on his way North of the border, no moves are going to be made until after Liverpool have returned from their summer break, meaning Gerrard will face a wait before the loan move is confirmed.