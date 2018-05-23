New Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Plotting Loan Move for Liverpool Starlet

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Newly-appointed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is already looking to make the most of his Liverpool connections, with a loan move for youngster Ben Woodburn being lined up.

Woodburn is one of Liverpool's most promising young talents, and with Jurgen Klopp having already told Gerrard he would help where he could with loan moves, The Express is reporting that Woodburn could be on his way to Glasgow.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

The Welshman, who is Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer, is believed to be Rangers' main target from Gerrard's former club, but it's also reported that Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent are on the Scottish club's radar. Wilson spent last season on loan at Hull City, and it appears that first team appearances would once again be limited in the 18/19 season.

Rangers' targets aren't only limited to Merseyside clubs though, with Brighton's Conor Goldson remaining a target. The young centre back appears to be low in the pecking order at the south coast club. Gerrard has however ruled out a move for former teammate Martin Skrtel who was rumoured to be on Rangers' wanted list.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Whilst Woodburn could well be on his way North of the border, no moves are going to be made until after Liverpool have returned from their summer break, meaning Gerrard will face a wait before the loan move is confirmed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)