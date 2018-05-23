Swansea City Complete Free Transfer of 19-Year-Old Yan Dhanda From Liverpool

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Swansea City have completed their first signing since relegation from the Premier League earlier this month, snapping up former Liverpool youngster Yan Dhanda on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old midfielder could have stayed at Anfield, but the pursuit of first team football was an important factor behind his decision to leave and Swansea have moved fast to sign him to a two-year deal that promises to keep him at the Liberty Stadium until 2020.

Dhanda did not make a senior appearance for Liverpool during his time with the club, but impressed at Under-23 level in Premier League 2 last season.

"I am really happy to be here," he told SwanseaCity.com. "I was excited from the minute I knew Swansea were interested in signing me. I just wanted to get the deal done.

“I wasn't really getting a chance at Liverpool and I wanted to come somewhere where I hope I will have a better chance to play in the first team. I want to show what I can do.

"Once I knew Swansea were interested, I felt the club would suit me. I have watched the football they have played over the years and I hope coming here will bring out the best in me.

"I could have stayed at Liverpool but I think coming to Swansea is the best thing for me."

Swansea's relegation marks a return to the Championship for the first time since 2011.

Next on the agenda is complete the hiring of a new manager to replace Carlos Carvalhal, with Graham Potter expected to arrive make the switch from Östersund in Sweden.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)