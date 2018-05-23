'Unreal Signing': Spurs Fans React to Club's Interest in Serie A Star as Anthony Martial Alternative

With the news that Manchester United are not willing to sell Tottenham target Anthony Martial to a direct rival, Tottenham have apparently turned their attentions to Inter’s Ivan Perisic as an alternative target, and Tottenham fans are generally sold on the idea.

The London Evening Standard had reported on Spurs’ interest in recruiting French forward Anthony Martial from Old Trafford to boost their striking options and lessen the goal scoring burden on star man Harry Kane.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

However, news that United would not be willing to sell Martial to another Premier League side has prompted Mauricio Pochettino to turn his attentions to Serie A star Perisic, according to Calciomercato, the Croatian winger who has enjoyed another successful season with Inter at the San Siro.

Perisic, who was heavily linked with a move to join Jose Mourinho at United last summer, has gone on to score 11 goals and contribute nine assists in the league for an Inter side which finished the season fourth in Serie A, securing a Champions League spot for next term.

Whilst the news of Tottenham’s interest in the winger has been generally well received by Spurs fans, some have voiced concerns that the Croatian, 29, does not meet the levels of Anthony Martial and Gareth Bale, who Pochettino’s side have also been linked with ahead of this summer and would arguably represent higher profile signings.

The reception has, on the whole, been mostly positive towards the idea of Perisic swapping Milan for north London from fans. Here’s a selection of what fans have had to say about the rumour on Twitter:

Now this would be a good one — Daniel young (@Daniely79) May 22, 2018

Some already have ideas as to who Perisic could replace in the Spurs squad and how the move might be funded:

Straight swap for Lamela — C B A (@11__Rn) May 22, 2018

Whilst others were in dispute with one another over exactly how good Perisic is, and whether he would represent an upgrade on Spurs' current options in the wide areas:

Plays on the left where we already have Son, and Lucas who with full pre-season should be more involved. — Robert (@Robert_THFC) May 22, 2018

For others, the prospect of signing a high calibre star of Perisic's international stature is cause for excitement beyond such detailed contemplation:

Would be unreal signing — TheChayMaster (@BooBooBD1) May 22, 2018

Should Tottenham pursue their reported interest in Perisic further, it is likely that the Croatian would cost them a fee in the region of £36m.

If Tottenham fans have their way, however, Eric Lamela could be on his way in the opposite direction as one winger makes way for another in north London.