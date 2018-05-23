West Ham Set to Appoint Ex-Man City Coach to Link Up With New Manager Pellegrini

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Newly appointed West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini looks set for a reunion with his former fitness coach in east London next season.

José Cabello Rodríguez has been part of Pellegrini's backroom staff at Málaga, Manchester City, and most recently Hebei China Fortune. But the Chilean's move to West Ham this summer could also see Cabello offered the chance to return to the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A report from the Times claims that the 44-year-old will likely come in as the club's new fitness coach - a position which is vacant after Nick Davies followed manager David Moyes out the exit door at the London Stadium.

Cabello had great success working under Pellegrini at the Etihad, winning the Premier League title with the club back in 2014. The respected coach also worked under Pep Guardiola for a brief period in Manchester.

West Ham will be hoping that the shakeup in their backroom staff can help the club climb back up the Premier League table next season, having finished in a disappointing 13th place in the 2017/18 campaign.

Early reports suggest that Pellegrini has already identified two transfer targets, with the 64-year-old eager to sign either James Tarkowski or Jamaal Lascelles this summer. It is also suggested that the club could make up to £75m available to the Chilean during the current window.

