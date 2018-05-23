Zinedine Zidane Insists He Would Not Swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Mohamed Salah Ahead of UCL Final

Zinedine Zidane has once again heaped praise on his star man ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

Questioned as to whether he would choose to have the services of his own superstar forward, or that of this weekend’s opposition, Zidane stated he'd prefer to have Cristiano Ronaldo, as he remains the best player in the world.

Most #UCLfinal wins in history:



Cristiano Ronaldo = 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Clarence Seedorf = 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Andrés Iniesta = 🏆🏆🏆🏆 @Cristiano to make history on Saturday? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ztWG1LhqHP — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2018

As reported by Sky Sports, the Real Madrid manager was adamant that he would not swap Ronaldo for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

This weekend’s showpiece event in Kiev is largely being billed as a showdown between two of Europe’s most fearsome attacking individuals, who have each enjoyed blistering seasons in front of goal.

Most goals: 120 ✔️

Most appearances by an outfield player: 152 ✔️

Only player ever to score in 11 straight games ✔️

Most goals in a season: 17 (2013/14) ✔️

Most final wins (joint record): 🏆🏆🏆🏆



Cristiano Ronaldo 💪#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JKtk68tNSz — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2018

Salah hit 44 goals in all competitions as he was crowned PFA Player of the Year, having taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season at Anfield.

Zidane, however, has been adamant that the Egyptian’s electric exploits would not win his favour over the continued excellence of Ronaldo as the focal point and icon of his Madrid side.

“No, I have Cristiano and I talk about my players”, the legendary Frenchman replied adamantly in response to the proposition of a swap.

“Cristiano is the best, he shows it every year. Sometimes pressure gets to players and it spurs others on. He is certainly the latter. He’s of maximum importance to us.”

Ronaldo is, once again, Madrid’s leading goal scorer this term, having recorded 43 strikes for his side, putting him massively ahead of Gareth Bale, who is the club’s second top scorer of the season with 18 goals. No other Madrid player has made it into double figures for goals.

Real Madrid or Liverpool? 🏆#UCLfinal — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2018

Ronaldo has also won the Ballon d’Or for the last two successive years and has a virtually incomparable record of goals in big games.

Ronaldo scored twice for his side as Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final last season, as well as a strike for Los Blancos in their 2014 triumph in the competition over Atletico Madrid.

A journey back to the meeting with Saturday's opponents, @realmadrid, as the Reds won the European Cup for the third time. 🏆



Kings of Europe 1981: https://t.co/cVKNiSbuMn#WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/RZkLlBN8OA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2018

Salah’s shorter term success over the past season cannot be compared to the longevity of success which Ronaldo has enjoyed since his move to Madrid in 2009, following a hugely successful breakthrough spell at Manchester United.

Saturday’s final in Kiev may, however, provide a stronger insight into which player is performing at a greater level at this moment in time, and could largely decide which of the two favourites claims the next Ballon d’Or crown.