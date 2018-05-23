Zinedine Zidane Insists He Would Not Swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Mohamed Salah Ahead of UCL Final

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Zinedine Zidane has once again heaped praise on his star man ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

Questioned as to whether he would choose to have the services of his own superstar forward, or that of this weekend’s opposition, Zidane stated he'd prefer to have Cristiano Ronaldo, as he remains the best player in the world.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Real Madrid manager was adamant that he would not swap Ronaldo for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

This weekend’s showpiece event in Kiev is largely being billed as a showdown between two of Europe’s most fearsome attacking individuals, who have each enjoyed blistering seasons in front of goal.

Salah hit 44 goals in all competitions as he was crowned PFA Player of the Year, having taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season at Anfield.

Zidane, however, has been adamant that the Egyptian’s electric exploits would not win his favour over the continued excellence of Ronaldo as the focal point and icon of his Madrid side.

“No, I have Cristiano and I talk about my players”, the legendary Frenchman replied adamantly in response to the proposition of a swap.

“Cristiano is the best, he shows it every year. Sometimes pressure gets to players and it spurs others on. He is certainly the latter. He’s of maximum importance to us.”

Ronaldo is, once again, Madrid’s leading goal scorer this term, having recorded 43 strikes for his side, putting him massively ahead of Gareth Bale, who is the club’s second top scorer of the season with 18 goals. No other Madrid player has made it into double figures for goals.

Ronaldo has also won the Ballon d’Or for the last two successive years and has a virtually incomparable record of goals in big games.

Ronaldo scored twice for his side as Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final last season, as well as a strike for Los Blancos in their 2014 triumph in the competition over Atletico Madrid.

Salah’s shorter term success over the past season cannot be compared to the longevity of success which Ronaldo has enjoyed since his move to Madrid in 2009, following a hugely successful breakthrough spell at Manchester United.

Saturday’s final in Kiev may, however, provide a stronger insight into which player is performing at a greater level at this moment in time, and could largely decide which of the two favourites claims the next Ballon d’Or crown.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)