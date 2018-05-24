Arsenal Readying £35m Bid for Nice Star Jean Michael Seri as Unai Emery's Gunners Revolution Starts

Arsenal are ready to raid Nice for their star midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, with the Gunners' new boss Unai Emery preparing a £35m bid for the Ivory Coast international/

According to reports from the Sun, the Gunners are looking to overhaul their squad this summer and new boss Unai Emery is expected to make a number of signings this season, and the Nice midfielder could become one of the Spanish manager's first deals.

WOULD SERI SUIT ARSENAL?



Arsenal have been linked with a move for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri - but what would he bring to the Gunners? We take a look: https://t.co/psOXp0mS7Z | @WhoScored pic.twitter.com/vVE7aQ4gVK — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2018

The north London club appointed former PSG manager Emery as their new manager earlier this week and it's reported he will target Seri during the transfer window after previously wanting to sign the impressive box-to-box midfielder when he was still in charge of the French champions.

According to the Daily Mail the midfielder has a release clause in his contract that will see him be free to leave Nice if a £35m offer is received from any interested club, with the 26-year-old also attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

Arsenal and Emery are in desperate need for new signings after it was confirmed that Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla left the club earlier this week following his contract expiring at the end of last season, and Jack Wilshere is yet to sign a new contract despite the club believing he still will.





Emery, who was unveiled by Arsenal on Wednesday after replacing Arsene Wenger, will need to rebuild his Arsenal squad if the Spanish tactician is set to continue his impressive coaching record after he won three consecutive Europe League titles with Sevilla, as well as the French league and cup double with Paris Saint-Germain.