Carlo Ancelotti Reportedly Draws Up a List of Transfer Targets Ahead of Hectic Summer Window

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Newly appointed Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly handed his chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis a wish list of players for the club to sign this summer; including the likes of outcast Chelsea centre back David Luiz, Karim Benzema and Arturo Vidal.

Wednesday night saw Maurizio Sarri relieved of his duty in Naples, immediately replaced with former Bayern boss Ancelotti - and the Italian looks keen to get started with life in Serie A immediately. Having worked with all three of the previously mentioned players before, Ancelotti knows exactly what he's getting with each of them.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The biggest concern said to be on the mind of Napoli's new boss is that the club gets stripped of its prize asserts. Kalidou Koulibaly has been a long term target of Chelsea, and should Sarri make his way to Stamford Bridge, the centre back could follow. Meanwhile club captain Marek Hamsik has cast doubt over his future and there is huge Premier League interest in Jorginho.

According to the Sun, Ancelotti is keen to prove to these players that he means business in a bid to keep them, and has handed di Laurentiis his list in order to improve his squad rather than have to rebuild it.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Luiz and Ancelotti only worked together for a few months before he was sacked by Chelsea, but with the Brazilian's precarious situation in London right now, a deal is very much on the cards for the 31-year-old.

Karim Benzema has come under a huge amount of scrutiny in Spain recently, and it could be that he follows in the footsteps of former teammate Gonzalo Higuain to rediscover some goalscoring form. Alternatively, Ancelotti has requested Edinson Cavani's return to Napoli.

As for Vidal, his future with Bayern Munich has been thrust into doubt since January, and a summer departure is believed to be likely for the Chilean. A return to Serie A wouldn't be a surprise after his past successes in Italy.

