How Jurgen Klopp Reacted in the Wake of Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool Departure Has Been Revealed

It was seemingly a huge blow to Liverpool when their 'little magician', Philippe Coutinho, finally got his wish and departed the Merseyside club to join Barcelona for a fee of £142m in January this year.

The player's head had been turned for some time and, five months after submitting a formal transfer request - just one day prior to their opening Premier League fixture against Watford - the Brazilian had finally completed his dream move to the Nou Camp.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Naturally, a large contingent of Reds will have been dejected, with the Brazilian's departure at the halfway point of the season ostensibly costing them any chance at silverware. However, Jurgen Klopp and his players reacted in a far different way than most Liverpool fans.

In his home in Formby, Klopp was hosting a party for club staff, as reported by the Times. Despite Coutinho's departure from Liverpool being completely un-linked with the party, the charismatic German decided to seize the opportunity and address the matter regardless.

Addressing the room, with members of the backroom staff present, Klopp reassured any who were concerned after the departure of their much-loved Brazilian, that they would not let anything derail their season.

Fast forward four months and Liverpool now stand on the verge of European glory, with only Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side standing between them and their sixth European Cup.