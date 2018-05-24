'I Want Talented Players': Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Discusses Future of Mesut Ozil & Jack Wilshere

Newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery appeared to throw Mesut Ozil's Arsenal career a lifeline after calling the midfielder "one of the biggest talents" at the club.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his appointment as Arsenal manager, Emery said: "He [Mesut Ozil] is one of the biggest talents here at Arsenal and I want talented players here.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

"I want to spend time with him and with all the players. I want to speak to him on a level.

“I want to speak to him about how excited I am to be here. I want all the players to feel that.

“This is an exciting project and we all have to give 100 per cent."

German midfielder Ozil has spent five years at the Emirates following a £42.5m transfer from Real Madrid, but has come under criticism for an alleged lack of commitment to the team. The 29-year-old missed the end of the 2017/18 season with a back injury, leading many to suspect he was on his way out of the club, despite signing a lucrative new contract in January.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Emery's comments suggest Ozil will be staying put in north London, for the time being at least.

The former PSG manager was less willing to comment on the future of Ozil's Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere, who has been strongly tipped to leave the Gunners this summer.

The 26-year-old, who was recently left out of England's World Cup squad, will be able to leave Arsenal for nothing when his contract expires this summer, with reports claiming the midfielder will have to take a pay cut in order to remain at the club.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

When asked about Wilshere, Emery replied: "I want to speak about the team collectively, I don't want to speak individually about the players.

"This team is a big team with big players, great players and I think we need to change little things."

Wilshere is a graduate of Arsenal's academy, having made his debut for the club in 2008 aged 16. Despite being touted as one of the brightest English talents of his generation, Wilshere's career has been blighted by injuries, and the midfielder now seems destined to leave the Emirates, even after managing 38 appearances for the club this season.