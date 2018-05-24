Leicester and Newcastle Set to Battle to Bring Torino Full-Back to the Premier League

Leicester City and Newcastle United are both considering making a move for Torino right-back Lorenzo De Silvestri this summer.

According to Italian publication Tutto Mercato (via Inside Futbol), the 30-year-old defender has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in Italy and abroad following a good season at Torino. The club would like to see De Silvestri remain at the club for another season but with Premier League sides now showing an interest, keeping hold of the defender could prove easier said than done.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Leicester are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season after a rather flat performance in 2017/18 that ultimately saw the Foxes finish in ninth place. Manager Claude Puel will want to sign players who can inspire better performances from his side, with rumours swirling in recent weeks that the Frenchman would be sacked after less than a full season at the club.

Newcastle, who finished tenth in 2017/18, will be aiming to strengthen their squad to follow on from an impressive season that eclipsed all expectations after many predicted that the Magpies would be relegated. Rafa Benitez is reportedly keen to stay and build the club further, but only if he is assured by owner Mike Ashley that he will have money to spend during the transfer window.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

De Silvestri is a product of the Lazio academy and signed for Torino in 2016, going on to make over 50 appearances for the club. He made his debut for the Italian national side in 2010 and has appeared six times for his country to date.