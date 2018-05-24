Manuel Pellegrini Makes New Goalkeeper a Priority for West Ham With 2 Targets Identified

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is eager to immediately bolster the goalkeeping ranks at the London Stadium, as Reims stopper Edouard Mendy and Chelsea's Willy Caballero have both been linked with becoming the Chilean's first signing for his new club.

Pellegrini officially replaced David Moyes as the Hammers' new manager on Tuesday and has immediately got to task in identifying new signings who are capable of turning West Ham into a top half team once more.

Manuel Pellegrini is keen on signing highly-rated Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to kick off his reign as West Ham boss. (via @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/nPWpABdXov — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) May 23, 2018

With Joe Hart returning to Manchester City following a lacklustre loan spell and Adrian failing to instil confidence, Pellegrini has sought out both Mendy and Caballero to fill the vacancy between the sticks.

The former is highly-rated in France after conceding just 19 goals in 31 games, keeping 17 clean sheets to help Reims secure promotion to Ligue 1 this season, and according to the Mirror the Hammers have looked to the 6'5 Mendy as a possible first signing for Pellegrini.

With two years remaining on his contract, the 26-year-old is understood to be rated at £2m and has received interest from across the Championship, as well as from Newcastle who are weighing up whether to make Martin Dubravka's signing permanent after spending this season on loan from Sparta Prague.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Pellegrini has also been linked with signing Caballero for a third time after previously linking up with the 36-year-old at both Malaga and City.

The lure of becoming the Hammers' first choice stopper is said to be appealing to Caballero after playing second fiddle at Chelsea this season according to The Sun.

Caballero has one year remaining on his contract and it is understood a minimal fee would be required to secure his services for next season and beyond.