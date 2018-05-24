Maurizio Sarri Set for Talks With Chelsea Following Sudden Napoli Departure

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Chelsea are set to meet with the entourage of former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri over a potential move to Stamford Bridge should current boss Antonio Conte receive the sack. 

Sarri, who was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in Naples on Wednesday night, is currently considering an offer from Zenit, but is believed to prefer a move to the Blues.

Ancelotti's hiring will have come as music to the ears of Roman Abramovic, who would've needed to spend £7m on freeing Sarri from his contract at Napoli if he wanted to have the 59-year-old replace Conte.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Now, in the wake of Sarri's departure, the Premier League giants are ready to pounce for the Italian. According to SkySport journalist Francesco Modugno (via Gianluca Di Marzio), Thursday will see Chelsea meet with Sarri's representatives to discuss the possibility of his hiring.

The manager himself will not be in attendance as the Blues weigh up the pros and cons of parting with Antonio Conte (along with his expensive severance package), but will be in Russia over the weekend to inform Zenit of his decision on their offer - a choice which could be heavily influenced by how these talks go on Thursday.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

If Sarri opts not to make the move to west London, Chelsea have back up options. Two main candidates remain in former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and French manager Laurent Blanc. The pair are currently out of work at this moment in time.

It's widely expected that Chelsea will give Conte the boot, but there has been little done since the season ended.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)