Sergio Busquets Tipped to Sign New & Improved Barcelona Contract Before World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets looks set to sign a new and improved contract at Camp Nou within the next few days or weeks after reportedly agreeing fresh terms that will be in place before the start of the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Busquets' last contract was signed in September 2016, less than two years ago. It is due to run until 2021 and also contains an option for Barça to extend it by two further seasons to 2023.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to reports from Catalunya, Busquets claimed that the improved deal he will be getting had been promised when he signed his last renewal. And given the player's standing at the club, the case is said to have been personally resolved by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Radio Catalunya, the original source, states that the agreement was an easy one to reach.

Speaking on the same radio station, Bartomeu described Busquets as being a 'fundamental' player in the Barça squad and expressed hope that he would one day leave the club in a similar manner as legend Andres Iniesta, who has now signed with Vissel Kobe.

BEHROUZ MEHRI/GettyImages

Promoted to the role of vice-captain for next season, 29-year-old Busquets will soon surpass 500 senior games for Barça after making his debut during the 2008/09 season.

This season's La Liga title was the seventh of his career, while he's also won six Copa del Reys, three Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cups to date as well.