Southampton Won't Be Owed a Penny if Former Saints Win Champions League With Liverpool

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Southampton will not receive any form of payment if Liverpool overcome Real Madrid in Saturday evening's Champions League final against Real Madrid. A host of former Saints are expected to be involved in the Reds' 18-man match day squad, but Southampton will receive no benefit from it.

It's part and parcel of every transfer nowadays. Clause upon clause, add-on after add-on - the initial transfer fee of a player is often only a portion of what a club will eventually end up paying for them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

No end of monetary incentives are inserted into transfer negotiations from sell-on fee percentages, to monthly instalments, all the way to competition prize bonuses.

However, according to the Times, Southampton have sort of shot themselves in the foot by failing to add any Champions League related bonus payouts in any of their sales to Liverpool over the years.

The general trend is 'if X reaches a certain point in a tournament, then they pay a certain amount of money to Y'  (in this case, X is Liverpool and Y is Southampton). This isn't included in any of the deals agreed between the two clubs on the transfers of Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana or Dejan Lovren.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While it's expected that such an agreement would exist for Liverpool's fourth-placed finish in the Premier League, just imagine how much free cash the Saints could've received if Liverpool beat Madrid.

Hindsight is a frustrating thing, but at the time of any of these transfers taking place, who'd have even thought about the Reds reaching a Champions League final?

