Tottenham Demanding Incredible Fee for Toby Alderweireld as Man Utd Open Talks Over Transfer

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Manchester United could be forced to pay a fee of up to £75m for Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld this summer, despite the Belgian being available for only £22m this time next year.

United's interest in the commanding centre half is no secret. As reports begin to emerge linking Eric Bailly with a move away from Old Trafford, the rumours of Jose Mourinho's interest in Alderweireld will only begin to spike as the Portuguese looks to improve on his defensive line.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, that move for the 29-year-old could be about to hit a stumbling block, if a report from the Mirror is true.


According to the paper, Spurs are insistent that the Red Devils shell out the same kind of money as Liverpool did for Virgil van Dijk back in January - a record breaking £75m.


This will no doubt frustrate the United hierarchy. A clause written into Alderweireld's Spurs contract means that the centre half can leave north London for a mere £22m next summer, and Spurs are desperate to avoid that - but also recognise his talent.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Before the Belgian was replaced in Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs squad by Davinson Sanchez, claims were being made that Alderweireld was the best defensive talent that that the Premier League has to offer. To get the best, you have to pay.


It was initially believed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was only after £55m for the out of favour defender, but that has since ramped up as Tottenham become willing to listen to offers for their once star centre back.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)