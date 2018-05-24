Tottenham Demanding Incredible Fee for Toby Alderweireld as Man Utd Open Talks Over Transfer

Manchester United could be forced to pay a fee of up to £75m for Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld this summer, despite the Belgian being available for only £22m this time next year.

United's interest in the commanding centre half is no secret. As reports begin to emerge linking Eric Bailly with a move away from Old Trafford, the rumours of Jose Mourinho's interest in Alderweireld will only begin to spike as the Portuguese looks to improve on his defensive line.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, that move for the 29-year-old could be about to hit a stumbling block, if a report from the Mirror is true.





According to the paper, Spurs are insistent that the Red Devils shell out the same kind of money as Liverpool did for Virgil van Dijk back in January - a record breaking £75m.





This will no doubt frustrate the United hierarchy. A clause written into Alderweireld's Spurs contract means that the centre half can leave north London for a mere £22m next summer, and Spurs are desperate to avoid that - but also recognise his talent.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Before the Belgian was replaced in Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs squad by Davinson Sanchez, claims were being made that Alderweireld was the best defensive talent that that the Premier League has to offer. To get the best, you have to pay.





It was initially believed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was only after £55m for the out of favour defender, but that has since ramped up as Tottenham become willing to listen to offers for their once star centre back.