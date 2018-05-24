Tottenham Eyeing Up Move For Talented Egyptian Defender Amid Rumours of Alderweireld Departure

Tottenham are reportedly one of a handful of clubs interested in signing West Brom's Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi.





The 27-year-old enjoyed a promising first season in English football, with a swift return to the Premier League now being mooted following the Baggies relegation to the Championship.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to ESPN, Spurs are hoping to take advantage of the Baggies' predicament by making a move for Hegazi, with Toby Alderweireld's future looking increasingly uncertain amid interest from Manchester United.

Hegazi earned plaudits throughout last season despite his team's poor performances, starting all 38 of West Brom's Premier League games. His positional ability, as well as reading of the game are among a number of traits praised over the last 12 months.





His performances have made him a target for a number of Premier League sides, with West Ham and Leicester believed to be considering an offer this summer. Reports that Hegazi has a relegation release clause of just £2.5m are believed to be wide of the mark however.

The Egyptian only moved to the Hawthorns on a permanent basis for a reported £4.5m fee in January, having spent the first half of the season on-loan from Al Ahly. The Baggies are understood to be unwilling to sell, but may have their hand forced by the player himself.

Hegazi is set to feature for Egypt in the World Cup next month, with a number of scouts expected to be keeping tabs on his performances.