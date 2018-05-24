West Ham Edging Closer to Securing Highly-Rated Derby County Winger After Formal Offer Lodged

West Ham are believed to be a step closer in finalising a move for Derby winger Luke Thomas, after submitting a £1.2m offer for the talented youngster.

Thomas, formerly of League Two outfit Cheltenham Town, was named Young Player of the Year at Derby for his efforts during the 2017/18 season, making two first team appearances from the substitute's bench in the Rams victories over QPR and Bolton.

He scored against West Ham U23s at the London Stadium too. pic.twitter.com/1SvrlSELPp — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) May 23, 2018

The Hammers have long been linked with a move for the winger, and according to Gloucestershire Live, a deal with Derby for the teenager is nearing completion - making him one of Manuel Pellegrini's first signings at the London Stadium.

The 19-year-old joined the Rams from Cheltenham in 2016, progressing through to the fringes of Gary Rowett's first team after a number of impressive performances at reserve team level. He could be set to follow Rowett out of Pride Park however, with the former Birmingham boss leaving to join Stoke on a three-year deal earlier this week.

If we are meant to blooding youth next season, selling Luke Thomas would be foolish. Young player of the year and a real prospect. — Derby Retweets (@DerbyRetweets) May 23, 2018

The winger impressed on a loan spell with Gloucester City during the 2016/17 National League North season, continuing in the same vein for Derby's Premier League 2 side this year. Thomas made 17 appearances during the campaign, scoring six times and assisting one.

Any potential move for Thomas will see Cheltenham receive a 15% sell on fee, which as it stands, could pocket the Robins up to £180,000.

The Hammers meanwhile have confirmed the departures of former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, as well as fan favourite James Collins, who departs the London Stadium after 10 years service - spread over two separate spells at the club.