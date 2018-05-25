Agent Claims Real Madrid Have Rejected Two Huge Premier League Bids for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid have turned down two enormous offers from Premier League clubs for emerging superstar Marco Asensio, according to the player's agent, Horacio Gaggiol.

Gaggiol claims that the offers were up to €150m (£131m), enough to make Asensio the third most expensive player in the world behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

But Real, who tied Asensio down to a long-term contract with a €700m buyout clause last September, turned down both bids from the clubs, who Gaggiol stopped short of naming.

"Real Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, of up to €150m. But the club turned them down," the agent is quoted as saying by Marca.

"He has an extraordinary future ahead of him."

After breaking into the Real first team last season following a successful loan at Espanyol, Asensio has gone from strength to strength in 2017/18.

He has played in 52 games in all competitions and will be hoping for a role in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Asensio scored a key goal in the first leg of the semi final win over Bayern Munich and was rested during Real's final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal last weekend.

Should Los Blancos beat Liverpool in Kyiv, it will be a record 13th European title for the club, and a fourth in the last five years. Their recent Champions League dominance is such that they could also become the first team in 42 years to win three European Cup titles back-to-back.