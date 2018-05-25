Harry Kane Explains What He Can Bring to England's World Cup Squad at Three Lions Captain

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Harry Kane has explained that he plans to use his experience of adversity to lead England to a positive World Cup campaign this summer in Russia.

Kane, quoted by football.london, said: "I'm a player who has had to prove people wrong my whole career to reach the level I'm at now, the loan spells, growing up trying to break my way into the Tottenham team, it drives me on, makes me want to prove people wrong, makes me want to work even harder."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Spurs forward's unconventional path to the top has been well documented, with loan stints at Leyton Orient, MillwallNorwich and Leicester all helping to mould him into the world class goalscorer he is today. It's this kind of experience in lower quality teams that Kane will be looking to draw from as England look to have a respectable showing in Russia.

Expectations are not exactly sky high for this England squad, with many expecting the side to crash out before the quarter finals, but Kane insisted that he is the man to lead the side through both good and bad times. 

"There are going to be difficult moments in a World Cup," the forward said. "It's about the group and me personally and other players in the team, if you feel like someone needs a push or a lift, you've got to be that person, you can't be afraid to talk to that person, or shout at that person."


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)