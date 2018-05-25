Harry Kane Explains What He Can Bring to England's World Cup Squad at Three Lions Captain

Harry Kane has explained that he plans to use his experience of adversity to lead England to a positive World Cup campaign this summer in Russia.

Kane, quoted by football.london, said: "I'm a player who has had to prove people wrong my whole career to reach the level I'm at now, the loan spells, growing up trying to break my way into the Tottenham team, it drives me on, makes me want to prove people wrong, makes me want to work even harder."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Spurs forward's unconventional path to the top has been well documented, with loan stints at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester all helping to mould him into the world class goalscorer he is today. It's this kind of experience in lower quality teams that Kane will be looking to draw from as England look to have a respectable showing in Russia.

Expectations are not exactly sky high for this England squad, with many expecting the side to crash out before the quarter finals, but Kane insisted that he is the man to lead the side through both good and bad times.

"There are going to be difficult moments in a World Cup," the forward said. "It's about the group and me personally and other players in the team, if you feel like someone needs a push or a lift, you've got to be that person, you can't be afraid to talk to that person, or shout at that person."



