Jurgen Klopp Reveals 'Surprise' Injury Boost for Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Final

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that both Emre Can and James Milner will be available for selection.

Can has been out of action since March with a back problem but has participated in several training sessions at Melwood this week and could feature on Saturday. The German international, who is set to depart Anfield in the summer after rejecting a number of contract offers from the club, has already made six Champions League starts for the Reds.

Speaking ahead of the final, Klopp also revealed to Liverpool's official website that Milner is expected to be fit, saying: "Millie was clear [he would be fit] and Emre is a surprise. He told me he would come back, try this and that and then we would talk to people.

“We thought it would be difficult, but he came back and from the first day it was like, ‘OK, that looks good, how do you feel?’ ‘Very good’ and then the next day ‘very good’ again. Now he trains completely normal. He’s a nice option and that’s why he is with us.”

Milner has enjoyed an excellent season with Liverpool. The industrious 32-year-old has featured nine times in the Champions League, in which he has provided his teammates with nine assists - a new record in the competition.

The Merseyside club will be looking to clinch their sixth Champions League trophy when they come up against 13-time winners Real Madrid, who'll be looking to win the competition for an incredible third time in a row.