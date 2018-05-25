Juventus Chief Admits Interest in Bringing Italian International Pair to Turin This Summer

In a surprisingly honest transfer admission, Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed his club’s interest in pursuing the signings of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and Genoa’s Italian goalkeeper Mattia Perin this summer.

As reported by Football Italia, Marotta said of the club’s interest in the two players: “We’ve talked a lot about Perin and Darmian.”

Juventus have a number of ageing defenders in their ranks with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli and have struggled to replace Dani Alves following the Brazilian’s departure to PSG last summer, whilst right back Stephan Lichtsteiner is also set to depart the club this summer. United’s Darmian could therefore be an ideal defensive recruitment for the Turin-based side this summer.

The Italian full back has been largely excluded from Jose Mourinho’s first team plans at Old Trafford over the past season, making just eight Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Arsenal in talks with defender Stephan Lichtsteiner over free transfer. By @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/b4PfaOE2VB — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 25, 2018

Marotta said of the defender: “Darmian could fit in terms of those opportunities, players and profiles we’re looking for. He’s also an Italian player and we always think that the hardcore of a squad like Juventus should be represented by players who can also wear the Azzurri shirt.





“Italians have more ability and speed in terms of understanding our environment, so I can’t hide that Darmian is a player who interests us.”

Gianluigi Buffon is also set to move on this summer from Juventus, who claimed a fourth straight domestic double triumph last season in winning a seventh successive Serie A title and the Coppa Italia for the fourth consecutive season, after the goalkeeper completed his 17th season in Turin.

Replacing such a legendary figure as Buffon will not be easy, but Marotta appeared confident that his club have a plan in place.

“We can say that Buffon’s natural heir is Szczesny, we made a choice last year and we’re very happy with that choice. As I’ve always said though, being a great club like Juventus that participates in several competitions means having two top goalkeepers.

Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas pay homage to Gianluigi Buffon by donning Italian's Juventus jersey to 'sign' for club https://t.co/wlk59bqaa8 pic.twitter.com/0PhYZEraXl — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 24, 2018

“So I won’t hide that we’ll go in search of a high calibre goalkeeper. Perin is a high calibre goalkeeper, but there’s a long way between where we are now, starting a negotiation, and defining the relationship.”

It appears that Marotta and Juventus have already set the wheels in motion in preparing for a summer of change in Turin, and one in which they must decide on how to go about improving a side which has largely dominated Italian football in recent times, and continue to challenge on all fronts next season.