Lautaro Martinez Arrives in Italy as Inter Close in on Signing of Argentine Striking Sensation

Inter are reportedly closing in on the signing of Argentine striking starlet Lautaro Martinez. The 20-year-old, who currently plays for Racing Club in his native country, has also reportedly caught the eye of Real Madrid and Atletico.

It is Inter, however, who are set to secure the services of the exciting youngster, who scored 13 goals in 21 league appearances for his side in Argentina last season.

¡Ya conquista corazones! Lautaro Martínez fue recibido como un ídolo en Milán. Éxitos, crack. pic.twitter.com/wWdzH4Y4Yd — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 24, 2018

According to Goal, the striker has arrived in Italy to have a medical and complete the formalities of his move to the San Siro.

The report claims that both Madrid giants had also registered strong interest in Martinez, with Real having apparently lodged a bid to Racing Club, but it is said that the player has elected to further his development in Milan over Madrid for his European breakthrough.

Martinez confirmed back in March that a move to Inter was probable, with only 'final details' left to be completed.

#Inter Lautaro Martinez in volo per Milano: primo assaggio di mondo nerazzurro, venerdì mattina le visite mediche come previsto, poi sarà depositato il contratto 🇦🇷 @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2018

It now appears that the move will be sealed imminently, and the striker will link up with compatriot and fellow striker Mauro Icardi, who captains the side, under the management of Luciano Spalletti.

At international level, Martinez has already made his senior debut, although in broadly disappointing circumstances, coming off the bench during a 6-1 defeat to Spain in March.

That remains the striker’s only senior cap to date, though that is no mean feat considering the competition among the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and his soon-to-be Inter teammate Icardi in the Argentine attacking ranks.

Former Argentine striking icon Hernan Crespo has even likened Martinez’s ability to that of Aguero, largely due to his ‘low centre of gravity,’ whilst also insisting that the youngster could form a strong partnership alongside Icardi at the San Siro.

Crespo said: “He has a knack for scoring and he’s an intelligent guy. He can play with Icardi, I don’t think there will be any problems [at Inter]. He reminds me a little bit of Aguero in some ways, like with his low centre of gravity, but he’s Lautaro Martinez.”

Although he did not make the final cut for Argentina’s World Cup squad ahead of this summer’s tournament, it appears that Inter are about to secure the signing of a real star for the future.

Argentina, meanwhile, will be hoping that he is indeed the heir to Aguero in years to come.