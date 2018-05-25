Man Utd Transfer Target Reportedly Seals Permanent Juventus Move as Jose Mourinho Eyes Alternative

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Manchester United transfer target Douglas Costa will not be heading to the Premier League this summer after Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed the player will be making his loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent, according to reports. 

The Brazilian has enjoyed a scintillating season at the Allianz Stadium, netting six goals and providing 14 assists for the Turin outfit in their double-winning term after joining on a campaign-long loan last summer. 

The Sun recently claimed that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho would be willing to pay up to £79m to snatch the 27-year-old away from the Serie A champions' grasp, with the Portuguese manager hoping the player opted against making his pre-agreed £33m deal - £40m including the loan payment - a permanent one.

However, according to German news outlet SportBild, Marotta has confirmed what Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge already announced in November; that Costa will be joining Juventus on a full-time deal this summer - bringing an end to United's chase.

However, with the World Cup-bound attacking ace now seemingly heading to Italy, the Old Trafford boss is hopeful he can lure Mario Mandzukic to the Premier League. 

Reports from Sky Italia, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, claim that Mourinho is planning to make an approach for the striker in the coming weeks, with an eye to shore up his attacking line amid rumours Anthony Martial could be heading for the exit door

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juve are believed to be open to the idea of losing the 32-year-old - who netted ten goals across all competitions this year - with the plan to rejuvenate their ageing squad during the transfer window. 


However, Mandzukic is also said to be angling a move to China this summer, and only a bargain price would persuade United to make a move. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)