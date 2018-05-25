Man Utd Transfer Target Reportedly Seals Permanent Juventus Move as Jose Mourinho Eyes Alternative

Manchester United transfer target Douglas Costa will not be heading to the Premier League this summer after Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed the player will be making his loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent, according to reports.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a scintillating season at the Allianz Stadium, netting six goals and providing 14 assists for the Turin outfit in their double-winning term after joining on a campaign-long loan last summer.

The defining moments in Juve's season -

- That comeback at Udinese

- Higuain's goal against Napoli

- Dybala's late winner at Lazio

- Benatia's goal against Roma + Sczesny's save on Schick.

- Douglas Costa's treble of assists against Samp

- Higuain's winner against Inter pic.twitter.com/MqbqtF2usz — SIDNEY (@sidneydiogu) May 20, 2018

The Sun recently claimed that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho would be willing to pay up to £79m to snatch the 27-year-old away from the Serie A champions' grasp, with the Portuguese manager hoping the player opted against making his pre-agreed £33m deal - £40m including the loan payment - a permanent one.

However, according to German news outlet SportBild, Marotta has confirmed what Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge already announced in November; that Costa will be joining Juventus on a full-time deal this summer - bringing an end to United's chase.

🎙️ | Marotta:



"Douglas Costa will be redeemed and he will remain with us."



[Quotes via @romeoagresti] pic.twitter.com/i0E5n61oUv — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) May 24, 2018

However, with the World Cup-bound attacking ace now seemingly heading to Italy, the Old Trafford boss is hopeful he can lure Mario Mandzukic to the Premier League.

Reports from Sky Italia, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, claim that Mourinho is planning to make an approach for the striker in the coming weeks, with an eye to shore up his attacking line amid rumours Anthony Martial could be heading for the exit door.

Juve are believed to be open to the idea of losing the 32-year-old - who netted ten goals across all competitions this year - with the plan to rejuvenate their ageing squad during the transfer window.





However, Mandzukic is also said to be angling a move to China this summer, and only a bargain price would persuade United to make a move.