Manchester United Target Drops Positive Transfer Hint on Instagram as Move Draws Near

Brazilian midfielder and reported Manchester United target Fred has hinted that his future may lie at Old Trafford after he gave a 'like' to an Instagram post which read: 'Fred is a red'.

Reports from Thursday claimed that United and Shakhtar Donetsk were close to agreeing on a fee for the 25-year-old and that a deal could be completed by the start of June, when Fred is set to arrive in England for Brazil's friendly against Croatia at Anfield.

The midfielder has himself revealed that talks between Shakhtar and United have been at an advanced stage for months, but has also insisted that his sole focus for now is on the World Cup.





"Talks have been at an advanced stage since January, if I am not mistaken," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "There was a possible transfer to City. Shortly after, both clubs, City and United talked with Shakhtar and with my agents about a possible transfer.

Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov says City offered €50m for Fred in January - €10m short of release clause. #mufc only stepped up interest in Fred after the #mcfc move collapsed. Effectively had a free run at him since the winter window closed. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 25, 2018

"And if I am not mistaken, there was news of a strong bid by United. But I am focused solely on the World Cup. My agents are taking care of this, led by Gilberto Silva. He's a very calm guy, one that I give all the freedom [to decide], as he is someone I deeply trust."





According to ESPN, Pep Guardiola is no longer interested in signing the player and has moved on to other targets. That leaves United as the clear favourites for his signature, and Fred's recent activity on Instagram would suggest the Red Devils aren't too far away from completing their first bit of summer business.



