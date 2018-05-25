Marcel Brands Aiming to Complete 'Numerous Deals' Before Being Presented as Everton's Director

Everton's new director of football, Marcel Brands, is currently working round the clock at PSV Eindohoven, with the Dutchman keen to complete as many deals as possible for the Eredivisie outfit before officially joining a troubled Everton side on June 1st.

Instead of taking it easy throughout his last few days on the job for the Boeren, Brands is instead keen to leave his current club having done as much as he can for them, starting with getting a number of transfers over the line, as reported by Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf.

MARCEL VAN HOORN/GettyImages

Brands has reportedly already overseen the sale of Joshua Brenet to Hoffenheim, and is now looking at bringing players in at the Philips Stadion, with defensive duo Denzel Dumfries, of SC Heerenveen, and Angelino, of Manchester City, currently being targeted.





Reports from the Netherlands suggest Brands is currently in direct talks with Manchester City regarding the sale of their Spanish full back, who spent the duration of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at fellow Eredivisie side NAC Breda.





The Citiznes reportedly want €10m for their player however, Brands will face the task of talking the Premier League side down from their current asking price, with the 21-year-old's current price tag being beyond PSV's reach.