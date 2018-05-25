REVEALED: Premier League Trio Included in 5 Fastest Players in the Champions League This Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has unsurprisingly been named as the fastest player in the Champions League this season after being clocked at a top speed of 33.8 km/ph.
It is therefore perhaps little wonder that the 'Egyptian King', whose form will be key if the Reds are to beat Real Madrid in Saturday's final in Kyiv, was given a rating of 99 for pace on his recent Team of the Season card in FIFA Ultimate Team.
Fastest speeds registered this season 💨— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) May 25, 2018
Kph
33.8 MOHAMED SALAH 👑
33.5 Marcus Rashford
33.3 Kyle Walker
33.3 Ousmane Dembélé
33.1 Kostas Manolas#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/QtHD6FSORO
The second fastest player in the Champions League this season also belonged to an English club, with Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford reaching 33.5 km/ph.
That was marginally faster than cross-town rival Kyle Walker of Manchester City, whose 33.3 km/ph top speed was the same as Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.
Rounding off the top five is Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas ar 33.1 km/ph. It was of course his late goal that saw the Italian club pull off an unthinkable aggregate comeback against Barcelona in the quarter finals.
Liverpool and Real Madrid have won 17 European Cup/Champions League titles between them, with this weekend's final a repeat of the 1981 showdown in Paris, won by the Reds.