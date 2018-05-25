Sadio Mane Reveals Message From Naby Keita After Liverpool Reached the Champions League Final

Naby Keita will join Liverpool from RB Leipzig on July 1 after a deal was agreed with the German club last summer, but whether Keita joins a Champions League winning squad or not is yet to be decided.

Liverpool face Real Madrid on Saturday in the final of the UEFA Champions League, and Senegalese winger Sadio Mane has spoken to the Telegraph ahead of the game.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool fans will be excited to hear Mane's thoughts on Keita's long-awaited arrival. The Reds winger knows the midfielder from his time playing with him as RB Salzburg, and the two former teammates still keep in touch.

“I don’t think he will come to the final, but of course he will watch the game," Mane said of Keita.

"I am always texting him, he is my good friend. He said after we reached the final, 'congratulations, I am looking forward to coming (to Liverpool)' He will do great. He is a great player and he will do very well."

Mane believes that Liverpool can win the competition, and he doesn't think that Real Madrid's experience on the European stage gives them an advantage over the Reds, who have not reached this stage of the competition since 2007.

He added: “I am just thinking, it is incredible, not about pressure. Just happy and excited. It is the best time for the whole squad to play. We are in the best shape. There is no tiredness. This kind of game does not happen all the time. It is one of the most important of a career. It will not be easy.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

“They have experience and are one of the best teams in the world, but we have quality and can beat any team in the world."





Mane as part of Liverpool's front three has been in fine form this season, along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. They will be key if Liverpool are to overcome Real Madrid, and prevent them from winning their third Champions League trophy in recent years.





Jurgen Klopp has also revealed he will not compromise on his attacking style of play in the final, and whichever way the result goes it promises to be an exciting tie.