Southampton Hand Mark Hughes New 3-Year Deal After Securing Premier League Survival

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Southampton have handed Mark Hughes a three-year contract extension as a reward for keeping them in the Premier League after a dramatic turnaround in the final weeks of the season. 

The Saints looked doomed with just weeks of the season remaining after Hughes, appointed in mid-March, helped them win just one point in his first four league matches in charge. 

Wins over Bournemouth and relegation rivals Swansea followed in the last month of the season though, helping the south coast side move three points clear of the drop. 

A club statement released on Friday night read: "The 54-year-old, who guided Saints to safety in the Premier League earlier this month, has been appointed to lead the club into the new season and beyond. 

"Mark and his team had a massive impact from the first day on the players, staff and fans alike, and was able to pull together everyone involved with the club to deliver the results needed. It is important now, under Mark’s leadership, for everyone to move into the new season with a renewed focus and energy alongside the continued and valuable support of our fans. 


"Assistant First Team Manager Mark Bowen and First Team Coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also signed long-term contracts."


Hughes said: “Mark, Eddie and I are thrilled to have signed long-term contracts with the club. It was the only option we considered, having spent the last eight weeks with the club. Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season. The staff and the players will work hard every day to deliver the success this club deserves, and with everyone pulling together we will achieve our goals.”

