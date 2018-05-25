Tunisian Manager Reveals the Player Who Leicester Targeted as Riyad Mahrez Replacement

Since being crowned Premier League champions at the end of the 2015/16 season, Leicester City have looked as though they will eventually lose their star player from that historic season; Riyad Mahrez.

It seems as though whenever the transfer window reopens, the Foxes' Algerian talisman will be looking for a way out of the King Power Stadium. 

According to Tunisian manager Yamen Zelfani, who Mosaique FM claim worked with OGC Nice, the Foxes are already searching for a replacement in anticipation of Mahrez finally departing the club.

Speaking to the website, Zelfani revealed that Leicester had attempted to sign Bassem Srarfi from Nice in an attempt to replace the seemingly outgoing Mahrez.

However he claimed that the 20-year-old's move to the Foxes fell through due to Nice's increased demands, despite Srarfi being 'on the verge' of completing his move.


Srarfi, who joined Nice from Club Africain in Tunisia in January 2017, has made a good account of himself in his first full season in Ligue 1, making 26 appearances, and scoring three goals from the wing in the league.

Should Mahrez finally get his move away from the King Power Stadium it is entirely possible the Foxes could re-enter into negotiations for Srarfi however, the Tunisian winger still has a long way to go before he reaches the same level as Leicester's 27-year-old Algerian.

