Arturo Vidal Linked With Juventus Return After Injury-Blighted End to Bayern Munich Season

Arturo Vidal could be set to leave Bayern Munich and return to his former club Juventus as he enters the twilight years of his career.

A knee injury meant that Vidal missed the final weeks of the 2017/18 season, including both legs of Bayern's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid and the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

At the age of 31, Bayern may feel that this is the time to offload the Chilean as injuries threaten his game time at the Allianz Arena. Vidal's contract expires next year so this may be their last chance to sell before he is allowed to leave for free next summer.

CalcioMercato report that Vidal would be open to a return to Juventus, who would welcome him back with open arms. The Chilean played in Turin between 2011 and 2015, scoring 48 goals in over 170 games as he became known as one of the world's best midfielders.

Juve CEO Beppe Marotta recently said that former Juventus players miss the club after they have left, and Vidal appears to be one of them. He has reportedly told his agent Fernando Felicevich that he is interested in returning to the Bianconeri - with Napoli also linked with a move after bringing former Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti to Naples.

Bayern's signing of Leon Goretzka further jeopardises Vidal's chance of being a first team regular next season.

The Chilean began his career in his home country with Colo-Colo before joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2007. It was his performances there that convinced Juventus to spend £10.5m to acquire his services.

Vidal was recently charged for his involvement in a nightclub dispute in Berlin last September.