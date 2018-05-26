Bournemouth Defender Rhoys Wiggins Forced to Retire Following 2-Year Battle With Injury

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Bournemouth defender Rhoys Wiggins has been forced to retire from professional football following a two-year battle with injury.


The 30-year-old has been out of action since October 2016, suffering a serious knee injury whilst on loan with Birmingham City during a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I’m really sad for Rhoys," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the club's official website"Whenever a career ends prematurely it is always a sad moment.


"Rhoys has played a really important role in our recent history. When we were fighting to stay in the Football League, he signed on loan for us from Crystal Palace and was excellent.

"He played a big part in that season, which was a key turning point in the club’s history, and then came back to the club permanently and did really well.

"I always rated him really highly as a player, both for us and when he lined up against us," he added.

"The really sad thing is that he ended up getting a couple of really serious injuries that unfortunately meant he never got to play in his latest spell for us and never got to play in the Premier League."

Wiggins has had three separate spells with the Cherries throughout his career, the first of which came during a loan spell on the south coast in 2010.

His move was made permanent soon after and despite leaving the club after just one year, the left back returned to Dean Court in 2016 - signing a two-year contract with the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)