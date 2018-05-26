Bournemouth Defender Rhoys Wiggins Forced to Retire Following 2-Year Battle With Injury

Bournemouth defender Rhoys Wiggins has been forced to retire from professional football following a two-year battle with injury.





The 30-year-old has been out of action since October 2016, suffering a serious knee injury whilst on loan with Birmingham City during a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I’m really sad for Rhoys," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the club's official website. "Whenever a career ends prematurely it is always a sad moment.





"Rhoys has played a really important role in our recent history. When we were fighting to stay in the Football League, he signed on loan for us from Crystal Palace and was excellent.

"He played a big part in that season, which was a key turning point in the club’s history, and then came back to the club permanently and did really well.

So sad to hear that Rhoys Wiggins has had to retire after failing to recover from a knee injury #BCFC — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) May 25, 2018

"I always rated him really highly as a player, both for us and when he lined up against us," he added.

"The really sad thing is that he ended up getting a couple of really serious injuries that unfortunately meant he never got to play in his latest spell for us and never got to play in the Premier League."

Wiggins has had three separate spells with the Cherries throughout his career, the first of which came during a loan spell on the south coast in 2010.

His move was made permanent soon after and despite leaving the club after just one year, the left back returned to Dean Court in 2016 - signing a two-year contract with the club.