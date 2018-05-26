David Beckham Begs Zinedine Zidane to 'Please' Overcome the Liverpool in Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Former Real Madrid wide man David Beckham has begged his old teammate Zinedine Zidane to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday evening. Beckham - a Tottenham fan - spent three seasons sharing a pitch with the Frenchman, and is desperate for Zidane to overcome the Reds.

It's not very British from Becks. The general belief amongst most would be neutral fans is that they must support their fellow British team in whatever competition it is they compete - even if it isn't their personal choice.

However, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and Beckham's preference of Madrid over the Merseyside outfit comes as no surprise considering his affiliation with Los Blancos. He made these feelings very clear when speaking to Zidane ahead of the Champions League final.

"To have been successful as a player and now to be successful as the boss, the big boss, is incredible. I just want to wish Zizou, the boss, the president, the club good luck in the Champions League final," he said (via Sky Sports).

AFP/GettyImages

"And please beat Liverpool, please!"

Madrid enter the game in Kiev on the hunt for a third successive Champions League triumph, whereas Liverpool are looking for their sixth. A win for Jurgen Klopp's side will also mean that they've certainly enjoyed a more successful season than Beckham's former side Manchester United - which could be a further incentive for the 43-year-old.

Though United's Premier League finish (second) was superior to Liverpool's (fourth), a Champions League trophy will undoubtedly cause an untold amount of jealousy from their north west derby rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)