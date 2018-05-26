David Beckham Begs Zinedine Zidane to 'Please' Overcome the Liverpool in Champions League Final

Former Real Madrid wide man David Beckham has begged his old teammate Zinedine Zidane to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday evening. Beckham - a Tottenham fan - spent three seasons sharing a pitch with the Frenchman, and is desperate for Zidane to overcome the Reds.

It's not very British from Becks. The general belief amongst most would be neutral fans is that they must support their fellow British team in whatever competition it is they compete - even if it isn't their personal choice.

However, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and Beckham's preference of Madrid over the Merseyside outfit comes as no surprise considering his affiliation with Los Blancos. He made these feelings very clear when speaking to Zidane ahead of the Champions League final.

"To have been successful as a player and now to be successful as the boss, the big boss, is incredible. I just want to wish Zizou, the boss, the president, the club good luck in the Champions League final," he said (via Sky Sports).

AFP/GettyImages

"And please beat Liverpool, please!"

Madrid enter the game in Kiev on the hunt for a third successive Champions League triumph, whereas Liverpool are looking for their sixth. A win for Jurgen Klopp's side will also mean that they've certainly enjoyed a more successful season than Beckham's former side Manchester United - which could be a further incentive for the 43-year-old.

Though United's Premier League finish (second) was superior to Liverpool's (fourth), a Champions League trophy will undoubtedly cause an untold amount of jealousy from their north west derby rivals.