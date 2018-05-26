Jurgen Klopp Insists 'Big Balls Football' Has Made Liverpool a European Superpower Again

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are back among Europe's superpowers due to the 'big balls' football which has landed the club in their first Champions League final since 2007.

The Reds' opportunity to secure their sixth European Cup against Real Madrid comes after a blistering run of games across Europe which resulted in 40 goals and only one defeat, leaving Klopp in no doubt that the sleeping giant has been rustled from its slumber - regardless of how the night in Kiev pans out.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

"I don’t think we need that moment to ­restore it. I think it is obvious we are back. That is absolutely [obvious]," Klopp said, via the Telegraph.

“To qualify for a final, it shows that you are back. To win it? You need a little bit of luck and stuff like that is involved. But we are back. First and foremost. Even if you win, you cannot stop. If you lose, you cannot stop. I really like the way we are as a club, as a team.”

When posed the question of if this season's European campaign is the start of something for the club, Klopp added: “Yes, 100 per cent.

Reds, whatever happens tomorrow we should be extremely proud of our football club. Liverpool FC embodies unity, desire, belief & support and our run to the final epitomises that. Regardless of the result, we should & will always stand by those core values.



Doubters to believers. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) May 25, 2018

“We feel in a good place. Not in a place to rest or whatever. No. Not at all. This is ­really a good place to use.”

Liverpool's road to Kiev saw convincing victories over Maribor, Spartak Moscow and Porto, and memorable ones against Manchester City and Roma, but it was the manner in which the Reds secured their place in the final which has stunned Klopp.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“The home games were like, ‘Wow, what’s that? It was kind of a new level in the Champions League in these games," Klopp said.

"It was not that we are so much better, but it was so different, so brave, it was big-balls football. I really loved it. The power we had against City, for example, was like, ‘What’s that?’ They were better in all the other parts of the game, they played until they were in our six-yard box but, when we were in possession, it was massive.”

The sense of being on the cusp of creating history has not been overlooked by the Liverpool boss, as he and his side are ready to seize the opportunity.

He added: “We are Liverpool. And that is what we will really live in that moment. We are Liverpool. We are different.

"We have been different the whole campaign and we want to be different again in that final. We have a chance. That is all."