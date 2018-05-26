Man Utd Eyeing £30m Deal for La Liga Star in Bid to Address Long-Term Defensive Issues

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a £30m move for Valencia right back Joao Cancelo this summer.

Jose Mourinho is understood to have identified the need to acquire two new full backs for next season as the futures of Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian remain up in the air, and a move for Cancelo - who spent last season on loan at Inter - has been mooted.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Inter have yet to take up the option of making their loan deal a permanent one and United are eager to put themselves in the hunt for the 23-year-old following the Italian club's hesitancy to pay the hefty transfer fee.

Mourinho is interested in finding a long term replacement for Antonio Valencia as despite the 32-year-old successfully adapting to the full-back role, the former Real Madrid boss wants a recognised player for the position moving forward.

2 - João Cancelo completed 39 dribbles in Serie A since the start of 2018, at least 10 more than any other defender in the same period. Full-back. #OptaBestXI pic.twitter.com/4sYTz3LSSZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 21, 2018

Cacelo, a Portugal international, finished the season with 22 appearances for Inter despite being hindered by a serious knee injury in the early stages of the campaign, where he notched a goal and provided three assists.

United are also understood to have identified another Portugal international in the form of Southampton's Cedric Soares as another option to replace Valencia.

Meanwhile on the other flank, Mourinho has looked towards Juventus's Alex Sandro as the solution to his left back woes as Shaw continues to look likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

In other news, United are eager to finalise a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred prior to his departure for the World Cup with Brazil, where earlier reports have claimed that the Premier League side have already agreed to a £44m deal for the 25-year-old.