Sevilla Mock Man Utd After New Financial Report Reveals Difference in Value Between Clubs

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Sevilla has been named among the 30 most valuable football clubs in Europe, but with a value ten times lower than Manchester United - the side they knocked out of the Champions League this season.

In a report published by KPMG it was revealed that Sevilla's value had grown by €55m over the last year. However, they are significantly dwarfed by some of the world's biggest clubs.

Real Madrid (£2.62bn) and Barcelona (£2.49bn) are second and third on the list respectively, but it's Manchester United who lead the way with a value of £2.92bn.

Sevilla were very aware of the irony involved as they tweeted the news with an image of their players and Manchester United's walking out at Old Trafford, where the Spanish side won in March.

Wissam Ben Yedder's brace gave Sevilla a 2-1 win over United to eliminate them from the Champions League after a 0-0 draw in Spain.


United also finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea to end the season trophy-less, proving that money isn't everything.


Despite their famous win at Old Trafford, Sevilla went on to exit the Champions League at the quarter final stage, losing to Bayern Munich.

They will not be returning to Europe's premier club competition next season. A seventh place finish in La Liga means that they will need to navigate three qualifying rounds to reach the group stages of the Europa League.


United, Real, and Barca are joined in the top ten by the rest of the Premier League's so-called big six, as well as Bayern Munich and Juventus.

