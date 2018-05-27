Everton Target Audacious Summer Move for Tottenham & England Star

Everton are targeting a summer move for Tottenham full-back Danny Rose, and hope to take advantage of the dwindling interest from some of the larger Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to leave the north London club this summer, with Manchester United originally emerging as his most likely destination.

However, according to The Sun, though the Old Trafford club have been monitoring Rose's situation for over a year, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is believed to be the club's first choice.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manchester City too have previously registered an interest, but Pep Guardiola is now content with Fabian Delph as backup to Benjamin Mendy next season.

This has left Rose in a tricky situation, the Yorkshire-born full-back - who previously spoke of his desire to move back 'up north' - has seemingly burned his bridges with Tottenham and may find it hard to move to a club with Champions League football next season.

According to the report, the club to register the firmest interest so far has been Everton - who are set to commence another major squad overhaul this summer and could shell out £40m for Rose.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Everton have made finding a long-term successor to Leighton Baines their number one priority, with England World Cup squad member Rose topping the club's list of potential replacements.

Baines, who turns 34, this year has been an ever present in the Everton defence for over a decade but their is an acceptance that the veteran will eventually need replacing.

The signing of Rose could kick-off another ambitious summer transfer drive, as owner Farhad Moshiri looks to again improve the squad at the Merseyside club, with former Watford boss Marco Silva likely to be appointed manager for the 2018/19 season.