Serie A Giants Juventus & Roma Among Clubs Interested in Tottenham's Teenage Goal Machine

Italian giants Roma and Juventus have reportedly joined a number of clubs in the pursuit of Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths.

According to The Daily Mirror, 17-year-old Griffiths is awaiting an offer of a professional contract from Tottenham, but the London club face serious competition to secure the signature of the youngster.

Griffiths has netted 34 goals for Tottenham Under-18s this season, and is certainly one of the most exciting prospects in the academy. His electric form has alerted a huge number of clubs, and Juventus and Roma have now joined the likes of Celtic and Barcelona in expressing an interest in Griffiths.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham are desperate to keep Griffiths in their team, but with his list of suitors growing by the day, the club know they may struggle to convince him.

With all the interest in Griffiths, he may be able to demand more from his first professional contract, such as a higher salary and more guarantees over his play time. Should Griffiths remain at Tottenham, he will be competing against England's World Cup captain Harry Kane.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Recently, more and more young English players are taking the bold step of signing for clubs overseas. Jadon Sancho, one of England's brightest prospects, signed for Borussia Dortmund in Germany, making 12 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal have lost Chris Willock and Kaylen Hinds to Benfica and Wolfsburg respectively, whilst Marcus McGuane opted to join Barcelona.

Tottenham will be desperately hoping that Griffiths does not see his future away from the club, but may find themselves unable to offer similar assurances to other overseas clubs.