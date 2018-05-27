Signing On-Loan Star Could be Key to Convincing Rafa Benitez to Stay at Newcastle United

After impressing in his loan spell on Tyneside, Kenedy is reportedly willing to return to Newcastle United on a permanent deal for next season. 

The Chelsea loanee has shined since his move in January and helped fire the Magpies to Premier League safety. Reported by the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old Brazilian enjoyed his time under Rafael Benitez and is keen to reconnect with the Spaniard again for the 2018/19 campaign.

Benitez's future still remains in doubt over frustrations with Newcastle's hierarchy to invest properly to give him the players he feels he requires to challenge for silverware. A deal for an exciting young talent such as Kenedy might give Benitez the incentive he needs to stay at St James' Park for another season.

Kenedy is valued at £20m and has been linked to clubs across Europe's top leagues, with the likes of RB Leipzig, PSG and Bayern Munich watching the winger closely during his time at Newcastle.

If Newcastle were able to beat some of Europe's top clubs to Kenedy's signature, it would be seen as a sign of intent that has been lacking from owner Mike Ashley for some time.

Kenedy scored 2 goals and made 2 assists in his 13 appearances for Newcastle compared to only five Premier League starts at Stamford Bridge since joining in 2015.

