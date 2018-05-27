Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Ace Shunned Liverpool Transfer Talk Following UCL Victory

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Lucas Vazquez claimed he was not interested in a move to Liverpool after discussing a potential switch with Jurgen Klopp following Real Madrid's Champions League final victory in Kiev on Saturday evening, according to reports in Spain. 

The 26-year-old has been an influential figure in Zinedine Zidane's side this term, featuring 47 times in all competitions, as well as netting eight goals and providing nine assists in the process. 

However, the Spaniard was not called upon by his French manager on the grandest stage, with goalscorer Gareth Bale preferred instead - potentially reminding the winger where he sits in Los Blancos' pecking order. 

But, according to Don Balon, despite Klopp reportedly approaching the Real Madrid man after full-time, Vazquez assured the German that he will not be leaving the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with his plan to stay in the Spanish capital and fight for his place. 

Following Mohamed Salah's departure through injury on the half-hour mark of his side's 3-1 defeat on Saturday, Liverpool lacked their usual cutting edge, which was preyed upon by the now 13-time Champions League winners to great effect. 

It is said that the Anfield hierarchy are willing to back their German manager financially over the summer to counteract such issues after such a fruitful return on investment last year, with Liverpool chairman Tom Werner stating as much to The Telegraph ahead of the Kiev showdown. 

"I am excited to see Naby Keita join the club this summer [from RB Leipzig] and I can only promise our supporters that we will continue to improve the squad," he said.  


"Whatever happens on Saturday night, we will ensure we have a strong squad to compete for trophies next season which will have even more depth. We will make decisions that will improve the team, and we will sign players who make us even more successful."

However, despite the money seemingly being made available, the Reds look as though they will be forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

