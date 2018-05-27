Stoke City Flop Kevin Wimmer Secures Loan Switch to Bundesliga Following Relegation Campaign

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Stoke City flop Kevin Wimmer has joined German outfit Hannover 96 on loan until the end of next season after yet another ineffective campaign in English football, it was confirmed on Sunday. 

The 25-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur from the Bundesliga in 2015 for a fee of around £4m; however, after just 15 showings, he was cast aside by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. 

Despite failing to showcase any real worth during his time at White Hart Lane, the Potters were happy to outlay £18m for the Austria international's services ahead of the recently concluded season - a baffling sum considering his lack of progress.

But following their relegation, Stoke, as quoted by The Sun, have allowed Wimmer to depart on a season-long loan to Hannover; bringing a temporary end to a forgetful spell. 

After being a frequent member of Mark Hughes' side ahead of the Welshman's sacking, Wimmer was sentenced to solitary training by new boss Paul Lambert and has not featured for the Staffordshire outfit since January. 

Goalkeeper Jack Butland was quick to point out that the Potters' transfer system was a significant factor in their demise this year, with it believed the defender was one of the players the custodian was referring to in his blunt attack. 

"There's been transfers that aren't even part of the squad for all kinds of reasons, whether it be discipline, whether it be lack of performance," he said shortly after Championship football was confirmed. "You've got to look at that - what decisions are being made and the type of characters.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Too many of the recent investments, and over the years, are completely unused and that's unacceptable. So before anyone is signed and any changes happen that's got to be looked at because it's been farcical really."

It is not surprising to see Wimmer depart Stoke, with the player admitting he could not see a future with the club under the current regime despite spending just one season at the Bet365 Stadium. 

“For me personally, Stoke will not be any easier next year if things do not change in terms of training, so I'm sure I'll see what options there are for me,” he said.

