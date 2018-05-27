Liverpool were defeated 3-1 against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on Saturday but their enigmatic manager Jurgen Klopp has remained his usual self despite the disappointing result.

The reds found it difficult to cope with Los Blancos after their talisman Mohamed Salah was forced to exit the match early with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Two Loris Karius howlers and a spectacular Gareth Bale overhead kick sealed Liverpool's fate, meaning that their German manager has now lost six finals in a row with both his former club Borussia Dortmund and now Liverpool.

However, this didn't seem to have too much of an affect on Klopp and in typical fashion he has been filmed singing and dancing early on Sunday morning, in an attempt to raise Liverpool's spirits after a brilliant Champions League run came to a bitter end.

Jurgen Klopp at 6am this morning. What a man. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lrm22OVzRr — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 27, 2018

The video was (according to the Echo) filmed in Kiev just before the team flew back to Liverpool on Sunday morning.