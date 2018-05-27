WATCH: Jurgen Klopp Celebrates With Liverpool Fans After UCL Defeat

Jurgen Klopp was filmed celebrating with Liverpool fans after the team's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Liverpool were defeated 3-1 against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on Saturday but their enigmatic manager Jurgen Klopp has remained his usual self despite the disappointing result.

The reds found it difficult to cope with Los Blancos after their talisman Mohamed Salah was forced to exit the match early with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Two Loris Karius howlers and a spectacular Gareth Bale overhead kick sealed Liverpool's fate, meaning that their German manager has now lost six finals in a row with both his former club Borussia Dortmund and now Liverpool.

However, this didn't seem to have too much of an affect on Klopp and in typical fashion he has been filmed singing and dancing early on Sunday morning, in an attempt to raise Liverpool's spirits after a brilliant Champions League run came to a bitter end.

The video was (according to the Echo) filmed in Kiev just before the team flew back to Liverpool on Sunday morning. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)