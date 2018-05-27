Wijnaldum Reveals Details of What Jurgen Klopp Told Liverpool Players at Half-Time of UCL Final

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has admitted that Liverpool's performance levels dipped after their talisman Mohamed Salah was injured early on in the Reds' Champions League final defeat.

The match was a tense and cagey affair in the opening exchanges but just as Liverpool's front line were beginning to put the Real Madrid defence under some extensive pressure, Salah was forced off the pitch with a shoulder injury, following an awkward-looking clash with Sergio Ramos midway through the first half.

The momentum of the match clearly seemed to shift in Real Madrid's favour following the incident and Los Blancos went on to win the final 3-1, courtesy of two Loris Karius blunders and a spectacular overhead kick from Gareth Bale.

Speaking after the match (via the Independent), Wijnaldum discussed the impact Salah's injury had on his teammates.

“I think it was a big blow for us, it seemed like a big blow for us the way the way we reacted after his injury,” said Wijnaldum.

“I think when he was on the pitch we did it well for 25 minutes but (after the injury) there was less than before.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“Those things happen and we had to deal with it but it was difficult.”

The Netherlands international was also asked what was said by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at half-time with regards to Salah's unfortunate injury.

Wijnaldum continued: “He said that it looked like we were devastated about Mo but we had to let it go and change because it could not change. Sometimes those things happen in football. It is hugely frustrating but we can’t change it.”

