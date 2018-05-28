Gareth Bale's representative is set to meet with Real Madrid chiefs for talks regarding the player's future following his heroics in the Champions League final on Saturday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has had a troubling season at Los Blanos, with Zinedine Zidane often preferring the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez to the Welshman, particularly, in big games.

The case was the same in Kiev, with Isco starting ahead of the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker as the Spaniards clinched their 13th European crown.

However, a somewhat stunning impact courtesy of Bale just two minutes after replacing the 26-year-old midfielder sent shockwaves across the continent.

And following his man-of-the-match cameo performance, the Los Blancos star's agent, Jonathan Barnett, is set to sit down with the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to discuss the player's future.

"Gareth Bale’s representative Jonathan Barnett is set to meet with Real Madrid for talks to determine the Welshman’s future at the club following a season of limited starting opportunities that culminated in his man-of-the-match performance in UCL Final," BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein wrote on Twitter.

The 28-year-old cast uncertainty over where he would be playing football next season immediately after the final whistle on Saturday, claiming his need for regular first-team football would define his future.

Manchester United are a side who have consistently been linked with the attacker in recent times, as have ex-club Tottenham. Although BBC reporter Simon Stone has quelled rumours of a fairytale return to Spurs, by stating:

"Wherever Gareth Bale ends up - could still be Real Madrid - it won't be Tottenham. They do have buy back but is at market rates and hitting fee + salary unrealistic."

It remains to be seen whether Bale will indeed see out his contract in the Spanish capital - which runs until 2022 - although, if promises cannot be made by Zidane, it is likely that the four-time Champions League winner will look for pastures new.