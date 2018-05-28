Jamie Vardy in Advanced Talks With Leicester City Over New Contract Despite Atletico Links

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is in advanced talks with his club over extending his current contract at the King Power Stadium, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has had a sensational rise to the top flight of English football and Vardy looks set to feature for the Three Lions at the World Cup this summer.

But the Leicester star is seemingly eager to sort out his immediate future before jetting off to Russia, with news of a contract renewal at the club appearing to end Atlético Madrid's rumoured transfer interest.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

A report from ESPN claims that the England international is already in advanced negotiations with Leicester City over an improved long-term deal. Vardy's current contract was set to expire in 2020.

But Leicester Mercury reporter Rob Tanner appears to have contradicted the earlier report, claiming that negotiations over a new deal have been put on hold until after the World Cup this summer.

There has been preliminary talks over a contract extension for Vardy but talks now on hold as he wants to focus totally on the World Cup #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerMerc) May 28, 2018

It had been rumoured in recent weeks that Vardy could leave the club this summer and secure a move to the Spanish capital, with Atlético seemingly interested in making a move to replace the Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann.

But the 31-year-old striker now looks set to remain with the Foxes next season. Vardy had another stellar campaign for Leicester City this season, scoring an impressive 20 goals in the Premier League to finish as the division's fourth top scorer - just one behind Manchester City's Sergio Agüero.

Vardy now has over 60 career goals in the Premier League. And his tally of seven in 21 appearances for England will give fans some hope of success ahead of the World Cup this summer.