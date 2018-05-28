Liverpool Reportedly Set to Hold Talks With Lyon This Week Ahead of £53m Nabil Fekir Bid

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Liverpool are set to open talks regarding a £53m move for Olympique Lyonnais ace Nabil Fekir this week, according to reports in France. 

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield since the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January but distanced himself from the Reds over the weekend by claiming there were several offers on the table and that he would take his time to decide over his future. 

However, according to French news outlet L'Equipe, Jurgen Klopp's side have won the race to begin negotiations with the club and will sit down this week to discuss the details of a big-money move. 

The report claims that Liverpool are willing to outlay £53m to secure the move, with the Merseysiders currently flush with cash after a negative net transfer spend over the course of the season, receiving in excess of £70m for their run-up to the Champions League final and the £146m recouped from the sale of Coutinho earlier in the year.

The Anfield chiefs have already sanctioned a significant fee for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who will join the club this summer after a deal was agreed 12 months ago. 

Although ahead of the expected departure of Emre Can, Klopp is still keen to add extra firepower to his midfield in the coming months. 

It is thought that should Liverpool secure Fekir; he will be one of several players to join the squad ahead of next season, with a goalkeeping and defence areas of high priority for the German manager. 

