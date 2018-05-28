Lyon Readying Summer Bid For Crystal Palace Star as Preparation Begins For Champions League Campaign

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Ligue 1 giants Lyon are reportedly interested in making an offer for Crystal Palace centre back Mamadou Sakho.

According to French news website Le Progres - via HLTCO - Les Gones hope to agree a deal with Palace for the former Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool defender, whose outstanding performances last season were a major factor in the London side's Premier League survival.

It seems extremely unlikely that Palace manager Roy Hodgson or chairman Steve Parish will be willing to let the 28-year-old leave Selhurst Park however - especially seeing as Sakho's current contract with the club does not expire until 2021.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Lyon could potentially turn the France international's head with the offer of Champions League football next season, having finished in third place in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Losing Sakho would likely be perceived as a devastating blow by Palace fans, who have seen the Frenchman form a highly effective partnership with James Tomkins in central defence. In fact, the Eagles did not lose any of the 15 matches in which Sakho and Tomkins started together.

Step by step !! 🔴🔵 #CPFCFamily @cpfc

A post shared by Mamadou Sakho (@mamadousakho) on

Many would argue that the Frenchman's displays last season merited inclusion in France's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, rather than a mere place on the standby list. 

Nevertheless, some Liverpool fans may be surprised by Lyon's interest in the centre back - for all his defensive qualities, Sakho did not always show the technical assurance expected at Champions League level and made some high profile errors for the Reds before heading for Selhurst Park.

