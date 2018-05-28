Mousa Dembele's Agent Meets With Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of Potential Move to Napoli

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele seems to be a wanted man this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Serie A side Napoli are the latest team to be linked with the Belgium international.

The report comes after Dembele's agent confirmed that he currently has no intention of renewing his contract with the North London side, and claims that Dembele's agent has already met with new Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti about a potential move to Italy.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

The Belgian midfielder has been instrumental in a season which saw Tottenham finish 3rd in the Premier League and make it to Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final, but the defensive midfielder only has a year remaining on his current deal.

Despite his impressive season, making 38 appearances across all competitions, the 30-year-old has been continually linked with a move away, with Napoli's Serie A rivals Juventus also reportedly interested.

David Rogers/GettyImages

It looks set to be a turbulent summer at Tottenham despite manager Mauro Pochettino committing his long-term future to the club. Defender Toby Alderweireld is another player who has been heavily linked with a move away, with Manchester United looking to be in pole position to sign the defender.

Napoli are facing a similarly busy few months, as new manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to reshape his squad

The Naples side ran Juventus close in the Serie A title race last season, but ultimately came up short, and opted for a managerial switch amid Maurizio Sarri's links with Chelsea.

